Road crash kills 3 in Dinajpur

Three people, including a bus driver, were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Birganj of Dinajpur. Some 15 more were injured in the accident that took place in the Kamarpur Zodur Mor area of the Birganj upazila around 8:00 am on Friday.

The deceased bus driver was identified as Abdul Karim, son of Amzad Ali of Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh. However, identities of the other deceased could not be confirmed immediately.

A team of Fire Service and Civil Defence went to the spot upon receiving the news. Confirming the matter, Thakurgaon Fire Service and Civil Defence deputy director Shahidul Islam said, “Three people were killed in the accident. Their bodies have been handed over to the police.”