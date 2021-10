Two children were killed and two others injured as a mini truck hit them on Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mehedi Hasan, 13, son of Md Alamgir of Dakkhin Mehedinagar village of Mirsarai upazila and Md Siam, 10, son of Mintu Mia of Sobhanbag area of Sitakunda Sadar.