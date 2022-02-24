Accident

2 children killed in Munshiganj road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two children were killed in separate road crashes in Munshiganj on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Apan, 10, son of a certain Al Amin Hossain of Kanthaltala area and Imam Hossain, 7, son of a certain Shafiq Miah of Abdullahpur village in Tongibari upazila.

Police said Apan was riding his bicycle on the road at Kanthaltala area when a speedy truck ran him over. Family members took him to Munshiganj General Hospital where physicians declared him dead.

Protesting the accident, agitated people blocked Muktarpur-Mawa road. Later, local MP, Mrinal Kanti Das, and Munshiganj municipality mayor, Md Faisal Biplob, calmed the people.

Munshiganj sadar police station officer-in-charge Abu Bakar Siddique said the truck could not be seized.

Meanwhile, Imam was hit by a truck at Abdullahpur crossroads in Tongibari upazila of the district and died on the spot.

Tongibari police station officer-in-charge Mollah Ali Soyeb said that a sand-laden truck lost control and hit Imam while he was riding a bicycle at the crossroads from Abdullahpur Bazar. He died on the spot, the OC said.

Agitated people vandalised the truck and handed over the driver to the police.

