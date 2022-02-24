2 children killed in Munshiganj road crash

Police said Apan was riding his bicycle on the road at Kanthaltala area when a speedy truck ran him over. Family members took him to Munshiganj General Hospital where physicians declared him dead.
Protesting the accident, agitated people blocked Muktarpur-Mawa road. Later, local MP, Mrinal Kanti Das, and Munshiganj municipality mayor, Md Faisal Biplob, calmed the people.
Munshiganj sadar police station officer-in-charge Abu Bakar Siddique said the truck could not be seized.
Meanwhile, Imam was hit by a truck at Abdullahpur crossroads in Tongibari upazila of the district and died on the spot.
Tongibari police station officer-in-charge Mollah Ali Soyeb said that a sand-laden truck lost control and hit Imam while he was riding a bicycle at the crossroads from Abdullahpur Bazar. He died on the spot, the OC said.
Agitated people vandalised the truck and handed over the driver to the police.