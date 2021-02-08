2 killed, 30 injured in Chandpur road accident

Two female passengers were killed on the spot and 30 more wounded on Monday afternoon, as a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Moutabari area under Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur, reports UNB.

The deceased are Biva Rani Dash, 62, from Naora village of Shahrasti upazila and Geeta Rani Bhowmik, 65, from Cumilla's Nimsar area.

Shahrasti police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Abdul Mannan said the Chandpur-bound passenger bus of ‘Bogdad Paribahan’ carrying the victims fell into roadside canal after the driver lost control over steering, leaving two passengers dead on the spot and 30 others injured.