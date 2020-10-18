2 sisters killed in Chapainawabganj road accident

Shamsul Alam Shah, officer-in-charge of Shibganj police station, said that the accident took place around 11:00am as the truck ran over the motorcycle driven by Rajab along with his wife, sister-in-law and daughter after it overturned on road, leaving two duo dead on the spot and two others injured.



According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare body, accidents on roads, railways and waterways in Bangladesh killed at least 553 people and injured 669 in August this year alone.



