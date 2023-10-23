Death toll rises to 17 in Bhairab train crash

At least 17 people have died as a freight train collided with a passnager train in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab.
Over 50 were injured in the accident took place at around 3:15 pm at Bhairab railway station’s outer point today.
Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Sadiqur Rahman confirmed the death of 17 people while talking with Prothom Alo in the evening. Many injured persons might get stranded under the derailed train. The injured are being sent to hospital.
Kishoreganj deputy commissioner (DC) Abul Kalam Azad and police superintendent Md Rasel Sheikh have visited the spot.
Locals said the cargo train was heading towards Chattogram from Dhaka and the passenger train—Egarosindur Paribahan--was going to Dhaka from Bhairab. The cargo train hit the last two bogies of the passenger train. Locals rushed to the rescue of the injured.