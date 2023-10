At least 12 people died as a cargo train collided with a passenger train in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab on Monday.

Over 50 were injured in the accident took place at around 3:15 pm at Bhairab railway station’s outer point today.

Locals said the cargo train was heading towards Chattogram from Dhaka and the passenger train was going to Dhaka from Bhairab.

The cargo train hit the last two bogies of the passenger train. Locals rushed to the spot to rescue the injured.

*More to follow…