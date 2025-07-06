Two DNCC cleaners killed by covered van in Khilkhet
Two cleaners of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) were killed after being run over by a covered van in front of the Le Meridian Hotel in Khilkhet area of the capital early on Sunday morning.
The accident occurred around 4:00 am while the victims were crossing the road. The deceased have been identified as Ashraf Ali, 45, and Nehar Begum, 40.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Sajjad Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khilkhet police station said a recklessly driven covered van, travelling from Mymensingh to Dhaka, hit the two cleaners as they were crossing the road, killing them on the spot.
He added that the van has been seized and its driver, Abul Kashem, has been taken into custody. The bodies have been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for post-mortem. Police said the process of filing a case regarding the accident is underway.