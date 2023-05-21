Accident

Train services resume on Sylhet route after 15 hours

Rescue operation is underway
Rail link between Sylhet and the rest of the country returned to normal after a nearly 15-hour suspension due to a train derailment in Lawachhara National Park, in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar, reports news agency UNB.

Following the resumption, the intercity 'Parabat Express' left Sreemangal station for Dhaka at around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

Earlier, Sreemangal railway station master Shakhawat Hossain said the engine and two compartments of the Sylhet-bound ‘Udayan Express’ train from Chattogram veered off the tracks after hitting a tree that fell on the track due to storm while passing the Lawachhara National Park at around 5:00 am, halting train movement.

Train communication between Sylhet and Dhaka, as well as the rest of the country, had to be immediately suspended.

Later, a rescue train from Kulaura reached the spot at around 9:30 am and then another rescue train from Akhaura around 11:30 am and carried out the salvage operation.

There were no casualties as passengers had mostly disembarked at the previous station.

Meanwhile, the railway department formed a five-member committee to investigate into the accident.

The committee, led by Divisional Railway Manager (Dhaka) Shafiqul Islam, already visited the spot on Saturday afternoon.

