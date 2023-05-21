Train services resume on Sylhet route after 15 hours

Earlier, Sreemangal railway station master Shakhawat Hossain said the engine and two compartments of the Sylhet-bound ‘Udayan Express’ train from Chattogram veered off the tracks after hitting a tree that fell on the track due to storm while passing the Lawachhara National Park at around 5:00 am, halting train movement.

Train communication between Sylhet and Dhaka, as well as the rest of the country, had to be immediately suspended.

Later, a rescue train from Kulaura reached the spot at around 9:30 am and then another rescue train from Akhaura around 11:30 am and carried out the salvage operation.