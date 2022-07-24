Two killed in gas cylinder blast in Sylhet

Two people, who sustained severe burn injuries after a gas cylinder blast at a CNG filling station in Sylhet on 15 July, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka Thursday and Friday respectively, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Hoque, a resident of Sunamganj district, and Nurul Hoque, another resident of Kumargaon area in Sylhet district.

Nazmul Huda Khan, officer-in-charge of Jalalabad police station, confirmed the matter through Dhaka police Saturday evening.