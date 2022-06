Three people, including a woman, were killed and 15 others were injured as an inter-city bus lost control and crashed against a bridge at Bankkali in Dinajpur, UNB reports.

The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, police said. The accident occurred at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Confirming the matter, Kotwali police station’s sub-inspector (SI), Md Mahbub said a bus of Ahsan Paribahan, on its way to Dhaka from Thakurgaon, lost control after one of its front wheels punctured at Bankkali area of Dinajpur district.