3 killed in Sylhet road crash

At least 3 people were killed in a road crash at Lalabazar area in Sylhet-Dhaka highway on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased are auto rickshaw passengers Rahela Begum, 50, of Chashnikapan village, her daughter Kamrunnahar Shipa, 22, and auto rickshaw driver Shamim Mia, 35, of Osmaninagar's Kurua village.



Sylhet South Surma police officer in Charge (OC) Monirul Islam said a Habiganj Express bus hit the CNG-ran auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction at Lalabazar area of South Surma upazill around 4.45pm. Two died on the spot and one died on the way to the hospital.



Bodies of the deceased had been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.