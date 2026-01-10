Road accidents killed over 7,300 people in 2025, motorcycles involved in 40pc cases: Road Safety Foundation

Road accidents and fatalities have increased in the country, along with the number of injured. In 2025, a total of 7,359 people were killed in road accidents, while another 16,476 were injured.

The highest number of accidents involved motorcycles. A total of 962 women and 1,008 children were killed in these accidents.

Road Safety Foundation, an organisation that works on road safety conditions and the causes of accidents, presented these figures at a press conference at the Sagar–Runi Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital’s Segunbagicha area today, Saturday.

The organisation said that in 2025, these deaths and injuries resulted from 7,584 road accidents. In addition, 132 waterway accidents also took place in 2025, resulting in 149 deaths.

Another 123 people were injured, and 34 remain missing. Rail accidents numbered 519 during the year, killing 478 people and injuring 152.