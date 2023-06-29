8 injured in microbus-pickup van collision

Eight people were injured as a pickup van and a microbus collided head-on on the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Highway (expressway) at Bhanga of Faridpur.

There were three people including a child of the same family among the injured. The accident took place on the flyover of the expressway at Maligram area of Chandra union of the upazila at around 7:30am on Thursday.