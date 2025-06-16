Road accident in Cox’s Bazar leaves 3 dead, 7 injured

Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Ramu Highway Police Station said the Chattogram-bound bus of Purobi Paribahn and Cox’s Bazar-bound covered van collided with each other when they reached Rashid Nagar area around 8:00 am.

The bus plunged into a roadside ditch and the covered van got stuck with a roadside tree during the collision, said the OC.

The drivers of the vehicles managed to flee. The vehicles were seized and legal action will be taken accordingly, the police officer added.