Five vehicles collide in Gopalganj, two die

Two persons, including a traffic policeman, have been killed and at least 15 others injured in a collision involving five vehicles in Gopalganj. The accident took place around 4:00 am on Saturday in front of the Gopinathpur police outpost on the Dhaka-Khulna highway.

Inspector Md Maksudur Rahman Morad of the Gopinathpur police outpost confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo, saying that two people died and 15 were injured. The vehicles involved have been seized.