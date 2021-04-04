4 killed in Nawabganj road crash

Four people were killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Nawabganj road on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

One of the deceased was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Uzzal, 27,of Mugarchar of Keraniganj. The identities of three auto rickshaw passengers, aged between 25 to 40 years, could not be known yet.

The accident took place as a covered van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from behind near Tulshikhani bridge at around 7:00am, said highway police.