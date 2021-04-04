4 killed in Nawabganj road crash

Four people were killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Nawabganj road on Sunday morning, reports UNB.
One of the deceased was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Uzzal, 27,of Mugarchar of Keraniganj. The identities of three auto rickshaw passengers, aged between 25 to 40 years, could not be known yet.
The accident took place as a covered van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from behind near Tulshikhani bridge at around 7:00am, said highway police.
The covered van managed to flee after the incident.
Witnesses say the unidentified victims came here from Rangpur to work as farm labourer.
Hearing the news over enforcement of lockdown, they were returning to their village, he said.
Nawabganj police said Srinagar police will take necessary steps as the accident occurred in Srinagagar area.