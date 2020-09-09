4 of a family among 6 killed in Barishal road crash

Six people including four of a family were killed on Wednesday after a covered-van collided head-on with an ambulance in Atipara area of Wazirpur in Barishal, reports UNB.



The deceased were identified as Arif Hossain, 40, his mother Kohinur Begum, 60, his wife Sheuly Begum, 35, his brother Md Kaiyum, 38, and ambulance drive Md Alamgir Hossain, 38.

The Identity of another deceased could not be known immediately.



The family was returning from Dhaka with the body of their three-day old daughter who died in a Dhaka hospital in the morning, police said.









