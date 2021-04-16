4 of a family burn in gas cylinder explosion

Four members of a family sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at their residence in Sherpur upazila of Bogura on Friday.

The injured are Helena Begum, 48, Amena Khatun, 46, Joshna Khatun, 30 and Md Nuruzzaman, 32. The cylinder went off at the kitchen of Md. Bulbul Islam’s house of Kaloni village around 10:00 am.

The injured were taken to the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College for treatment.

A fire service official Ratan Hossain said there was a leakage at gas cylinder. It blasted this morning while lighting fire that left four members of the family injured. They all are undergoing treatment at hospital.