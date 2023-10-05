I'm not worried as I haven’t committed any crime: Dr Yunus

Grameen Telecom chairman Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said he was not worried as he did not commit any crime.

He said this while talking to newspersons after facing questions at the headquarters of Anti-Corruption Commission in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, in the morning.

Dr Yunus arrived at the ACC headquarters at 9:37 am as the anti-graft body sent a notice asking him to appear before it.