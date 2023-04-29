Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash

Two men on a motorcycle were killed as their vehicle collided with a microbus coming from the opposite direction at Shyamolighat of Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bijoynagar upazila on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Shipon, 22, son of Abdul Khaleque and Maruf alias Emon, 21, son of Farid Mia. Both were residents of Chandura village in the upazila.

Khatihata Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Akul Chand Biswas said that the accident occurred when a motorcycle and a noah microbus collided head-on at Shyamolighat, leaving the two men on the motorcycle critically injured.