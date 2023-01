Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road crashes in Chapanawabganj’s Shibganj and Gomostapur upazilas Sunday, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased Dulal Hossain,35, was from Shibganj and Tariqul Islam was from Gomstapur.

Chowdhury Zobair Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station, said a three-wheeler hit Dulal’s motorcycle on the Kansat-Bholahat road as he was returning home from the Ghosladaha area around 10:00am.