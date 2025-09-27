Gopalganj road crash leaves 4 dead
Four people were killed and three others injured when a bus crashed into a battery-run easy bike at Majhigati bus stand area on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district on Saturday.
One of the deceased was identified as Obaidul Sheikh, 48, son of Abdur Razzak Sheikh of Helencha village in Alfadanga upazila of Faridpur. He was a fish trader.
The identities of the other victims could not be confirmed yet.
Bhanga Highway Police Sergeant Md Rasel Mia said the Dhaka-bound bus of Imad Paribahan from Khulna hit the easy bike when it was carrying passengers from Madaripur to Alfadanga in Faridpur to attend a wedding around 12 pm, elaving a passenger dead on the spot.
The injured five injured people were taken to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex where another victim succumbed to injuries.
Three critically injured ones were shifted to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital where two more victims died.