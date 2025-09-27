Gopalganj road crash leaves 4 dead

Four people were killed and three others injured when a bus crashed into a battery-run easy bike at Majhigati bus stand area on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district on Saturday.

One of the deceased was identified as Obaidul Sheikh, 48, son of Abdur Razzak Sheikh of Helencha village in Alfadanga upazila of Faridpur. He was a fish trader.

The identities of the other victims could not be confirmed yet.