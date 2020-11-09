5 Chattogram fire victims sent to Dhaka

Five members of a family injured in a fire in Chattogram City's Uttar Kattoli were sent to Dhaka for better treatment on Monday afternoon, reports UNB.
Police said nine members of the family suffered burns after a fire broke out at their house following an explosion reportedly from a gas pipeline leakage early Monday.
The victims were asleep when the explosion took place.
Police identified the victims as Mizanur Rahman, 42, Saiful Islam, 25, Bibi Sultana, 36, Manha, 2, Maher, 8, Peyara Begum, 65, Riaz, 22, Zahan, 21 and Sumaiya, 18.
Peyara, who suffered 60 percent burns, died around 12:45pm, said Zahirul Islam, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
He said the throats of all the victims were burnt.
Among the survivors, Mizanur, Saiful, Manha, Sultana, and Maher were sent to Dhaka on Monday afternoon for treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn unit.