5 Chattogram fire victims sent to Dhaka

Police identified the victims as Mizanur Rahman, 42, Saiful Islam, 25, Bibi Sultana, 36, Manha, 2, Maher, 8, Peyara Begum, 65, Riaz, 22, Zahan, 21 and Sumaiya, 18.



Peyara, who suffered 60 percent burns, died around 12:45pm, said Zahirul Islam, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.



He said the throats of all the victims were burnt.



Among the survivors, Mizanur, Saiful, Manha, Sultana, and Maher were sent to Dhaka on Monday afternoon for treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn unit.



