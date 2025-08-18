Accident

Five killed as pickup crashes into stationary covered van in Chattogram

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
The wrecked pickup van. Photo taken from City Gate area in the city.Jewel Shill

A pickup van lost control and rammed into the back of a stationary covered van, leaving five passengers dead in Chattogram. The accident occurred around 4:45 am today, Monday in the City Gate area of the city.

The deceased five are: Akash Das, 26, Ajit Das, 24, Rony Das, 25, Jewel Das, and Md Sohel, 32. All five are residents of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram. The pickup was travelling from Sitakunda towards the city’s Fishery Ghat area in the early hours to bring fish.

People are seeing the wrecked pickup van. Photo taken from City Gate area in the city.
Jewel Shill

According to police, there were three passengers in the front of the pickup and seven in the back. As it reached the City Gate area, the vehicle lost control and crashed into the rear of a covered van parked by the roadside.

Three passengers died on the spot, while two more succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital. Four others remain under treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said the police.

Also Read

Road accidents claim 8543 lives in 2024

Sub-inspector (SI) at Akbar Shah Police Station, Md Sajjad visited the scene. He said that police and fire service teams carried out rescue operations after receiving a call on the national emergency hotline 999.

The bodies are currently in police custody. Legal action will follow based on complaints lodged by the victims’ families, he added.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Accident