Five killed as pickup crashes into stationary covered van in Chattogram

A pickup van lost control and rammed into the back of a stationary covered van, leaving five passengers dead in Chattogram. The accident occurred around 4:45 am today, Monday in the City Gate area of the city.

The deceased five are: Akash Das, 26, Ajit Das, 24, Rony Das, 25, Jewel Das, and Md Sohel, 32. All five are residents of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram. The pickup was travelling from Sitakunda towards the city’s Fishery Ghat area in the early hours to bring fish.