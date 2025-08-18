Five killed as pickup crashes into stationary covered van in Chattogram
A pickup van lost control and rammed into the back of a stationary covered van, leaving five passengers dead in Chattogram. The accident occurred around 4:45 am today, Monday in the City Gate area of the city.
The deceased five are: Akash Das, 26, Ajit Das, 24, Rony Das, 25, Jewel Das, and Md Sohel, 32. All five are residents of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram. The pickup was travelling from Sitakunda towards the city’s Fishery Ghat area in the early hours to bring fish.
According to police, there were three passengers in the front of the pickup and seven in the back. As it reached the City Gate area, the vehicle lost control and crashed into the rear of a covered van parked by the roadside.
Three passengers died on the spot, while two more succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital. Four others remain under treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said the police.
Sub-inspector (SI) at Akbar Shah Police Station, Md Sajjad visited the scene. He said that police and fire service teams carried out rescue operations after receiving a call on the national emergency hotline 999.
The bodies are currently in police custody. Legal action will follow based on complaints lodged by the victims’ families, he added.