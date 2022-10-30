Father, daughter killed Shariatpur road crash

The injured were lawyer’s wife Sohana Akter Mili, 26, daughter Merin, 6 and driver Kamrul Hasan, 30, residents of Bhasanchar area under Aungaria union of Sadar upazila.
Jahirul Islam, president of district bar association, said Rashedul along with his family members was returning to Shariatpur from Chattogram.
The car plunged into the roadside ditch in Jamtala area under Naria upazila of the district around 2.30am, leaving the duo dead on the spot, he said.
Mahabub Alam, officer-in-charge of Naria police station, said they recovered the bodies from the spot and rescued the injured people.