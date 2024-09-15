Five killed in Gazipur road crash
Five people, including a woman and a child, were killed with another person being injured in a road accident on Tongi-Kaliganj-Ghorashal road in Gazipur’s Kaliganj upazila on Saturday night, said police.
Though the identities of the casualties couldn’t be confirmed, they were the passengers and the driver of a CNG-run auto rickshaw.
Locals said the speeding auto rickshaw carrying the victims crashed into a stationary covered van from behind in front of Pran RFL factory in Mulgaon area under Kaliganj municipality around 11:00 pm, leaving four people including a woman dead on the spot and two others critically injured.
The locals rescued them including the auto rickshaw driver from the spot and rushed to Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared the child dead upon arrival.
Later, the auto rickshaw driver was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kaliganj police station Md Alauddin said the bodies were taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
He informed that a process was underway to take legal actions in this regard.