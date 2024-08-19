Four of same family killed in Sirajganj road accident

Four members of the same family were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a private car in Hatikumrul-Banpara highway near the Hatikumrul area of Sirajganj early morning on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Jasim Uddin, 65, his wife Myna Khatun, 60, and their two sons, Jamal Uddin, 45, and Kamal Uddin, 40, all from Narsinghpur village in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi.

The driver of the private car sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.