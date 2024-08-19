Four of same family killed in Sirajganj road accident
Four members of the same family were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a private car in Hatikumrul-Banpara highway near the Hatikumrul area of Sirajganj early morning on Monday.
The deceased have been identified as Jasim Uddin, 65, his wife Myna Khatun, 60, and their two sons, Jamal Uddin, 45, and Kamal Uddin, 40, all from Narsinghpur village in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi.
The driver of the private car sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
Md Nurul Islam Babu, a sub-officer of the Ullapara Fire Service and Civil Defense said that the private car was coming from Dhaka to Rajshahi when it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction around 3:30 am on Monday.
Upon receiving the news, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies, which have been kept at Solonga Police Station. Md Taj Uddin, the investigating officer of Solonga police station confirmed the matter.
It is suspected that the truck managed to flee the scene as the police had not been patrolling the highway since the Hatikumrul Highway Police Station was set on fire during an anti-discrimination protest on 5 August.