Road accidents killed 3 students daily on average over past five and a half years: Study

A total of 5,916 students have died in road accidents in the last five and a half years. In this period, three students have lost their lives on the street daily. This information has surfaced in the latest study conducted by Road Safety Foundation that works with road accident.

The data was presented in a press conference titled ‘Student Fatalities in Road Accidents: Statistics and Analysis’ held at the Road Safety Foundation’s office in capital’s Dhanmondi area today, Saturday. The press briefing was held marking the 13th anniversary of Mirsarai tragedy day.

Chairman of Road Safety Foundation, professor AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed presented the written report at the time. Road Safety Foundation has conducted the study based on newspaper reports and their own research.

The report shows that a total of 34,478 people have been killed in road accidents since 2019 till June this year. And, more than 16 per cent of them are students. About 50 per cent of these students have died in motorcycle accidents and the maximum number of accidents occurred indeed on regional roads.