Road accidents kill 124 students this April

As many as 124 students have been killed in road accidents across the country this April. In other words, at least four students have been killed on road every day last month. This figure has come up in a report of Road Safety Foundation, an organisation working on road safety.

According to the record of this organisation, at least 349 students have been killed in the country within the first four months of the current year already. Out of them, 225 students died in last January, February and March.

As per the observation of Road Safety Foundation, the number of incidents involving deaths of students in road accidents is higher outside of the cities. In major cities of the country, including the capital Dhaka, the speed of vehicles is low due to high traffic congestion.