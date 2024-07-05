5 killed in bus-truck head-on collision in Dinajpur

At least five people, including a child, were killed and 28 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a fruit-laden truck in Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Friday morning.

The accident took place in Panchbari Bazar Chakrampur (Daisei) area of ​​Dinajpur-Gobindaganj road around 6:00 am, said Dinajpur Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Farid Hossain.