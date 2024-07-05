5 killed in bus-truck head-on collision in Dinajpur
At least five people, including a child, were killed and 28 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a fruit-laden truck in Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Friday morning.
The accident took place in Panchbari Bazar Chakrampur (Daisei) area of Dinajpur-Gobindaganj road around 6:00 am, said Dinajpur Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Farid Hossain.
Nabil Paribahan bus supervisor Rajesh, 28, from Setabganj in Bochaganj upazila, and bus passenger Hasu Islam, 40, from Mitramati village of Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon died on the spot.
Three other people died after being taken to Dinajpur’s M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.
The 28 critically injured people were receiving treatment in that hospital.
The police and local sources said a Dinajpur-bound Nabil Paribahan bus from Dhaka collided head-on with the Dhaka-bound truck that was carrying mangoes.
The front parts of both the vehicles were crushed at the impact of the collision. Local residents rescued the injured and took them to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.
OC Farid Hossain said five people lost their lives in the accident. Police have seized both the vehicles.
Traffic movement on the road was normal, he said, adding legal action will be taken later.