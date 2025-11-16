Bus catches fire in Savar at night, heat wakes sleeping driver

A bus parked in Savar, Dhaka, caught fire on Saturday night at around 10:30 pm in the Ulail area of the upazila. The bus was used to transport workers of a ready-made garment factory.

According to the bus driver and the Savar fire service, the bus had been parked near the u-turn on the Dhaka–Aricha highway in Ulail on Saturday night. At the time, the driver was asleep at the front section of the bus with a mosquito coil burning beside him.

He suddenly woke up due to the intense heat and upon seeing the fire at the rear of the bus, quickly got out. He then attempted to extinguish the fire using water. Two units of the fire service arrived after being informed and as the intensity of the fire had reduced, one unit successfully extinguished it.