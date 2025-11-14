Bus set on fire in Mirpur, youth dies while fleeing, another detained: Police

A young man named Saiyaf, 22, died after jumping into the Turag River while fleeing from a crowd after setting a bus on fire in Dhaka’s Mirpur area, said to police. The incident occurred late last night.

A press release signed by Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the Media and Public Relations Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) issued Thursday night stated that after 10:00 pm, some young men splashed a bus with kerosene from plastic bottles and set it on fire.

The bus was parked beside the Sohel Engineering Workshop, west of Uttar Nawaber Bagh in Mirpur’s Shah Ali police station area. After setting the bus alight, they began recording videos of it on their mobile phones, added the statement.