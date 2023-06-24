7 killed in ambulance fire in Faridpur

At least seven people were burnt to death as an ambulance caught fire after hitting the railing of a road in Faridpur, police said.
Shibchar highway police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Md Aminul Islam said there were three women, two males and two children among the deceased.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway near the Maligram flyover in Chandra union of Bhanga upazila at around 11:00 am on Saturday.
Mostafizur Rahman, superintendent of Madaripur highway police, confirmed the accident to Prothom Alo.
He said the front of the ambulance hit the railing of the flyover as the driver lost control after reaching the Maligram flyover area. The ambulance caught fire from the explosion caused by the collision.
Ambulance driver Mridul, 41, was severely injured in the accident. He was rushed to the Bhanga Upazila Health Complex first. Later, he was taken to the Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital from there as his condition worsened.
Police super Mostafizur Rahman further said although the ambulance was gas-powered, the gas cylinder didn’t explode. There were five to seven passengers inside the ambulance. They are all dead, he added.
OC Md Aminul Islam said police recovered the bodies and sent to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately after, the police official said.