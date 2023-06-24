7 killed in ambulance fire in Faridpur

At least seven people were burnt to death as an ambulance caught fire after hitting the railing of a road in Faridpur, police said.

Shibchar highway police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Md Aminul Islam said there were three women, two males and two children among the deceased.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway near the Maligram flyover in Chandra union of Bhanga upazila at around 11:00 am on Saturday.