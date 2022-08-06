Road accidents kill 739 in July: Road Safety Foundation

As many as 4,166 people were killed in road accidents since January this year, with the month of July witnessing highest number of causalities, according to Road Safety Foundation.

Some 632 road accidents took place in July, killing 739 people and injuring 2,042 others, the organisation said in report on Saturday.

The Road Safety Foundation is a UK charity advocating road casualty reduction through simultaneous action on all three components of the safe road system: roads, vehicles and behaviour.