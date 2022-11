Two brothers were killed after a covered van ran over the motorbike they were on, in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Tuesday afternoon, UNB reports.

Al Amin, 32, and his younger brother Anik Hossain, 28, of Harinhati village under Kaliakair upazila.

Atikur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Salna Highway police station, said elder brother Amin had bought the motorcycle after returning from Singapore around six months back.