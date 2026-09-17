Milestone School teacher killed in Banasree road crash
A schoolteacher was killed after a bus crashed into a motorcycle she was riding pillion on in the capital’s Banasree area on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Tasfiya Ahmed Tisha, 31, a teacher at Milestone School and daughter of Md Shafiuddin Ahmed of Meradia Noyapara in Khilgaon.
Tisha was riding a Pathao motorcycle when a bus of Ramjan Paribahan approaching from the opposite direction hit it near Farazy Hospital around 9:30 pm, according to her family.
Pedestrians and police personnel rescued her and rushed her to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where physicians declared her dead.
Tisha’s brother Enam Ahmed said the family went to the hospital after receiving news of the accident. He said they were informed that police detained the bus driver and seized the vehicle.
DMCH police camp in-charge Inspector Habibur Rahman said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.