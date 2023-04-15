Many affected traders burst into tears

Trader Monir Hossain returned home at 2:00am on Saturday after shutting his shop on the 3rd floor of Dhaka New Super Market in the capital. In the early hours of Friday, he came to know that a fire broke out at the market. Immediately he rushed to the market and saw fire ravaging the 3rd floor of the market. Seeing the massive fire, he burst into tears.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Monir Hossain said, "My shop has been gutted in the fire. My dreams are finished."