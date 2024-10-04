4 killed from bus-truck collision in Tangail, 8 injured
Four people have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Kalihati of Tangail.
Besides, at least eight people sustained injuries in the accident that occurred on Tangail-Mymensingh highway in Sholakura area around 1:00 am on Friday.
The deceased people could not be identified yet while the injured have been rescued and admitted to Tangail General Hospital.
There was a severe vehicular congestion in the connecting road of Bangabandhu Bridge till the morning after this accident.
Acting officer-in-charge (OC) of Elenga highway police outpost, Mohammad Nannu Khan said that a bus from Dhaka to Jamalpur was crossing the connecting road of the bridge on Tangail-Mymensingh highway around 1:00 am.
The bus collided head-on with freight truck coming from Kalihati at Sholakura area on the highway leaving four people dead on the spot and eight people injured. The injured people were rescued and sent to Tangail General Hospital, he added.
OC Mohammad Nannu Khan also said that the identities of the deceased people could not be confirmed yet. The bodies have been kept at the morgue of Tangail General Hospital.