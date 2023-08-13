Cylinder explosion in Savar injures 10

Ten people suffered burn injuries in an explosion caused by gas cylinder leakage at a home in Shreepur’s Noyanagar area in Ashulia of Savar on Saturday night.
"Due to gas line leakage, the cylinder exploded at around 8:00 pm on Saturday. Police rushed to the spot, rescued ten people and sent them to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment," Pranab Choudhury, senior station officer of DEPZ fire service told news agency BSS.
Ashulia police station sub-inspector Nurul Islam confirmed the matter saying that the victims - Nazrul Islam, Hashem Mia, Mohsin, Sadekul, Pallab Roy, Razia Begum, Komola Begum, Sabina, Hasi Begum and Moslema Begum were taken to the hospital after the accident occurred.
Six of them are admitted in the hospital while the rest went back home after receiving first-aid, he added.
A team from Ashulia police station visited the spot this morning, the official said.