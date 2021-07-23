Another ferry hits pillar of under-construction Padma bridge

At least 25 passengers and several staff were injured as a Ro Ro Ferry that commutes between Shuimulia of Munshiganj and Banglabazar of Madaripur hit a pillar of under-construction Padma bridge in Munshiganj on Friday morning.

The ferry hit pillar 7 of the bridge at around 9:30am, said Abdur Rahman, in-charge inland master of the ferry, Shah Jalal.

This was the second incident of a Ro Ro Ferry hitting the pillar of Padma Bridge. Earlier on Tuesday, another Ro Ro Ferry, Shah Mukhdum, hit pillar 16.

Abdur Rahman said the electric circuit of the ferry got dislodged and that jammed the steering when there were near the pillar. The ferry went out of control due to strong current and hit the bridge.