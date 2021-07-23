Another ferry hits pillar of under-construction Padma bridge

However, the ferry was later brought to the ghat no. 3 in Shimulia safely, he added.
Several passengers and staff of the Shah Jalal said it left Banglabazar, Madaripur with 33 vehicles and around 600-700 passengers for Shimulia around 8:45am. It was passing through the pillar no. 16 and 17. The ferry lost control because of strong current and hit pillar 17 that injured 15 to 20 passengers and 10 staff of the vessel.
Injured passenger Sirajul Islam Baig said, “There was a strong wind over the river. Our ferry was moving smoothly. Suddenly it hit a pillar. Before I could realise what was happening, 7 or 8 people fell on top of me. I was hit in the head badly.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, cook of the ferry Mohammad Yusuf said he was cutting a fish in the canteen. Suddenly he felt a strong push and got hit in the head. He saw blood on his body. Hot water also spilled on his body. Then he fainted.
When he regained consciousness, Yusuf saw people taking him to a local physician who bandaged his head and said three stitches would be required. Around 8 to 10 people were injured in the canteen in the incident, he added.
Deputy Manager of Shimulia ghat of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Shafiqul Islam, told Prothom Alo, “We’ve heard about the accident. Perhaps 1 or 2 persons were injured but I don’t know how the accident occurred.”
Inspector of Char Janajat river police outpost at Banglabazar ghat, Abdul Razzaq said, “A Ro Ro Ferry hit a pillar of Padma Bridge due to strong current. Though the ferry was not damaged much, some passengers were injured in the chaos. The injured passenger were treated at Shimulia ghat.”
Shah Jalal’s in-charge inland master Abdur Rahman has been suspended for his failure to operate the ferry properly, said a notification of BIWTC.
A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, it said.
Shipping ministry’s senior information officer Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo that they don’t know whether the pillar was damaged. A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.
BIWTC director (Business) SM Ashiquzzaman was made the convenor of the committee that was asked to submit its report within three days.