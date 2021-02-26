At least seven killed in Sylhet road crash

At least seven people killed in a head-on collision between two buses on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Rashidpur area of Sylhet on Friday morning, police said.
Dakshin Surma police and fire service members rushed to the scene and started rescue operations.
Additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet metropolitan police, ABM Ashraf Ullah, said police got information of at least seven deaths so far.
The number of casualties might rise, he added.
According to police and fire service, a Dhaka-bound bus of Ena Paribahan collided head-on with a bus of London Express coming from Dhaka in Rashidpur area of Sylhet.
A local source said, drivers of both the buses were killed in the accident. Traffic movement was halted on both sides of the route after the accident.