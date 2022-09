A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee was killed in a road crash at Debiganj upazila in Panchagarh Saturday on his way to examination centre, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sabirul Islam, 16, a student of Kalurhat KC High School. He is from the Khochabari Kalicharan village in the upazila.

Sabirul was on his way to attend Bengali second paper exam at MP Girls High School centre in Kaliganj Saturday morning by an auto-rickshaw.