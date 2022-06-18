Bangladesh counts highest death rates from bike accidents

According to the researchers of BUET, death risks in motorcycle accidents are 26 times higher than that of other vehicles. More than half of the accidents in the country happen because of high speed. After that, 37 per cent of accidents occur due to careless driving of motorcycles.

Professor Hadiuzzaman said, Bangladeshi roads are not suitable for motorcycles. There are separate lanes for motorcycles and cycles in developed countries. So, the accidents rates are less there.

"But, in our country all type of vehicles ply on the same road. Meanwhile, users are not conscious either," he added.

In response to the question, how accidents can be reduced, the professor said, besides using quality helmets, discipline in public transport has to be maintained. Drivers have to be aware too. And, everyone has to follow the rules related to road safety, he added.