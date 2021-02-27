Barishal road crash leaves one dead

A motorcyclist was killed being hit by a bus on Barisal-Dhaka highway on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mubarak Hossain Hawlader, 60, hailing from Pangsha area of ​​Barishal sadar and a retired field officer of the National Intelligence Agency (NSI), said Babuganj fire station leader Nuruzzaman Sharif.

According to the locals, a Dhaka-bound 'Sakura Paribahan' bus hit the motorbike at a place between Barisal Cadet College and Palli Bidyut Samiti office on the highway, leaving him dead on the spot.