Barishal road crash leaves one dead

A motorcyclist was killed being hit by a bus on Barisal-Dhaka highway on Saturday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Mubarak Hossain Hawlader, 60, hailing from Pangsha area of Barishal sadar and a retired field officer of the National Intelligence Agency (NSI), said Babuganj fire station leader Nuruzzaman Sharif.
According to the locals, a Dhaka-bound 'Sakura Paribahan' bus hit the motorbike at a place between Barisal Cadet College and Palli Bidyut Samiti office on the highway, leaving him dead on the spot.
However another source said that the motorbike was first hit by a sand-laden truck. When he fell on the road, the speeding ran over him.
Locals stopped the bus in Rahmatpur Bridge area but the driver and the helper managed to flee.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Barisal metropolitan airport police station Zahid Bin Alam said the body has been recovered from the spot and legal action will be taken.