Motorcyclist killed in Bhola road accident

A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Howladar Market area of Sadar upazila last night, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Md. Shibalu, 26, son of Abdur Rob, a resident of Alimabad village under Mehendiganj upazila of Barishal district.
The accident occurred in the area around 9.30 pm when a motorcycle hit a standing road roller as its rider Shibalu lost control over the bike.
He died on the spot. Another injured rider was taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhola Model Police Station Md Shaheen Fakir said.
Police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to the hospital morgue, he said.
A case was filed in the connection, the OC added.