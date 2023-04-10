Motorcyclist killed in Bhola road accident

A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Howladar Market area of Sadar upazila last night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Md. Shibalu, 26, son of Abdur Rob, a resident of Alimabad village under Mehendiganj upazila of Barishal district.

The accident occurred in the area around 9.30 pm when a motorcycle hit a standing road roller as its rider Shibalu lost control over the bike.