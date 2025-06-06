Man rescued alive 2hrs after being trapped between bus and tree

A man who was trapped between a bus and a tree in Madhukhali, Faridpur, has been rescued alive.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Fire Service at the Mesordia intersection, where the accident took place.

Around 11:45am today, Friday, the man was pulled out after a wrecker towed the damaged bus away—more than two hours after the incident.

The accident occurred earlier in the morning at around 9:30am on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at the Mesordia intersection in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur.