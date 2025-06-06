Man rescued alive 2hrs after being trapped between bus and tree
A man who was trapped between a bus and a tree in Madhukhali, Faridpur, has been rescued alive.
The rescue operation was carried out by the Fire Service at the Mesordia intersection, where the accident took place.
Around 11:45am today, Friday, the man was pulled out after a wrecker towed the damaged bus away—more than two hours after the incident.
The accident occurred earlier in the morning at around 9:30am on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at the Mesordia intersection in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur.
The man has been identified as Aminul Islam, 55, a resident of Kalpoha village in Kamaldia union under Madhukhali upazila.
Faridpur fire service inspector Adhir Howlader said that the victim sustained serious injuries to both legs. He was initially taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for treatment, and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Karimpur highway police outpost officer-in-charge Salahuddin Chowdhury said, “The most important thing is that we were able to rescue him alive. The highway police are now working to ease the traffic congestion in the area. We expect the situation on the highway to return to normal within the next half hour.”