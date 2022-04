A 32-year-old biker died while his friend was injured after being hit by a speeding bus in Chattogram on Tuesday night, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Farhad, son of Abdul Malek of Banarupa Para in Bandarban Sadar upazila. He worked in hotel.

The accident occurred around 8.30pm near the BGB office in the Bazalia area of the district’s Satkania upazila.