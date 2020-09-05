Blast at Narayanganj mosque: 1 dead, 40 suffer burns

A man was killed while around 40 others suffered burn injuries as the air conditioners of a mosque exploded during Esha prayers in Fatullah of Narayanganj on Friday night, reports news agency UNB.

Locals said the incident took place around 8:40pm at Baitus Salat Mosque in the area when the devotees were saying their prayers.

An air conditioner went off and sparked a fire inside the mosque. Later, the remaining six ACs exploded there, creating panic among the devotees.

Around 40 devotees sustained burn injuries in the incident.