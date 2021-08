The death toll from the trawler capsize in Brahmanbaria reached 23 with the confirmation of the identity of another body on Sunday evening, UNB reports.

The deceased was Jamila Begum (65), wife of Shahid Miah of Sadekpur village in Sadekpur union of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sarbik Mohammad Ruhul Amin said Jamila died on the same day the trawler capsized but officially her name was announced on Sunday for providing financial assistance to her family.